Plans taking shape on the former Ramada “Holidome” Hotel

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- Topekans driving by the empty Holidome at 6th and Fairlawn, wondering what will happen to it now, can weigh in on the future of the hotel in July.

At Topeka City Council Tuesday night, Finance director Steve Wade outlined a new plan for Industrial Revenue Bonds which were first pegged at $10 million, and now estimated at $24 million, to demolish and rebuild on the site of the former Ramada West Hotel. The development company says electrical and plumbing issues necessitate constructing two new housing buildings to be rezoned for light commercial housing. Planning Director Bill Fiander described the plan to council members of two buildings with around 250 studio apartments, ranging in rents of $550 to $750 a month for people to live in.

The Council will take up the issue and the revenue bonds in their meeting Tuesday, July 12th.

The Planning Commission has a public hearing set for tonight, Wednesday the 22nd at 6:00pm, regarding zoning for the apartment project.

Earlier in the evening, Wade discussed several City for Topeka budget plans with the Council, with most agreeing on a spending plan that would include a one-mil reduction in the city’s property tax take for 2023. Mayor Padilla, Deputy Mayor Spencer Duncan, Tony Emerson and Neil Dobler agreed with the one-mil idea, giving help to Topekans in the rough economy. Karen Hiller said a reduction of one-mil would have little or no impact for Topekans, and would risk the City having to ask for more in property taxes for 2024.

