MHK city-wide free storm debris clean-up continues following Tues. night storms

Storm damage from Knox Lane in MHK
Storm damage from Knox Lane in MHK(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Following last night’s storms, the City of Manhattan says residents still have time to add limbs and branches to their pile for the City’s free storm clean-up event.

City crews from the Street Division and Parks Division started the initial cleanup from last weekends storm on Tuesday.

Crews had only made it through about one third of the originally scheduled neighborhood by the end of Tuesday, and crews were called back out Tuesday evening and worked until 1:30 am on Wednesday removing newly damaged trees and limbs to reopen roads.

Residents are asked to only place limbs and tree pieces curbside, no construction materials will be collected during the storm damage cleanup.

The city will continue to provide updates on the free storm cleanup as they progress.

A map of the storm cleanup areas and schedule is below.

City of MHK June 2022 Storm Cleanup map
City of MHK June 2022 Storm Cleanup map(WIBW)

