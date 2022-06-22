Advertisement

Man allegedly responsible for teen’s shooting death booked for bond violation

Dejuane Yelverton is booked back into jail on June 21, 2022.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just over a year after a 13-year-old Topeka teen was accidentally shot by a gun allegedly left unattended by Dejuan Yelverton, he was booked back into jail for an alleged bond violation.

The Shawnee County Department of Corrections booking records show that Dejuan Yelverton, 23, of Topeka, was booked back into jail on Tuesday, June 21, for an alleged bond violation.

The Topeka Police Department has not released the reason for the violation.

Yelverton had been out of jail on bail after he was charged for the shooting death of 13-year-old DaMya Hudnall in which a toddler allegedly found his gun and shot Hudnall in the back of the head. The incident happened on June 12, 2021.

Yelverton was charged with Murder in the 1st Degree, Aggravated Endangering a Child and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

According to the report, a court date has been set for 2:30 p.m. on July 14.

