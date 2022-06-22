Linn Co. firefighter succumbs to injuries sustained battling Monday night blaze

LINN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Linn County firefighter has passed away due to the extent of the injuries he sustained while battling a blaze on Monday night.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms says Linn Co. volunteer firefighter Joshua Haynes passed away on Wednesday afternoon, June 22, after he was injured battling a blaze at Carpenter Chiropractic Clinic, 714 Main St. late Monday night.

Haynes was a volunteer firefighter with Linn Co. Rural District 1 and was life-flighted on Monday night to the University of Kansas Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. ATF said he leaves behind three children and the family has asked for privacy as they go through a difficult time.

ATF noted that fellow firefighters rescued Haynes and attempted to provide aid until he could be life-flighted.

Linn Co. News reported that Haynes started his career as a volunteer firefighter at 18 years old and served Pleasonton and the surrounding areas for more than 17 years.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

