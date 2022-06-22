Advertisement

KU’s Agbaji partners with Chiptole, has bowl named after him

Former KU guard Agbaji cutting down the net after winning the national title
Former KU guard Agbaji cutting down the net after winning the national title(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of NBA Draft night Thursday, talk about the meal of a champion for Ochai Agbaji.

Agbaji posted to his Instagram that Chiptole has created the “Ochai Agbaji Bowl.”

It consists of white rice, brown rice, pollo asado, fresh tomato salsa, queso blanco, sour cream and cheese.

It will cost just under $10 dollars and it’s 1,000 calories.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday for threatening a Topeka school on social media.
Topeka man arrested for making school threat on social media
Julie Davis
Michigan woman behind Kansas bars after deputies allegedly find meth in car
(Topeka Public Schools)
USD 501 activities to continue as planned on Tuesday following Monday lockdown
Kamren Brake
Topeka man behind bars for alleged burglary following hit-and-run
Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that the Topeka Fire Department was called out to a house fire...
No cause found in Sunday night house fire

Latest News

Mykhailiuk celebrating senior day back in 2017-2018 season
Former Jayhawk Mykhailiuk will suit up in Toronto for another year
Jackson Heights will have baseball and softball teams for 2022-2023 school year
Jackson Heights adds new athletic programs for next year
Bill Snyder talked with a fan during a Junction City appearance this week
Bill Snyder has plenty to do following his retirement from football
Andrew Beckler getting some practice in before heading off to the U.S. Open.
Andrew Beckler reflects on his time in U.S. Open