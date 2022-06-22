KCC to host public hearing on new Evergy program proposals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission will hear questions and concerns from customers at a hearing in regards to a new proposal for Evergy.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has invited customers of Evergy to attend a virtual public hearing to learn more about its proposed energy efficiency programs and share their feedback.

KCC said Evergy filed an application with it which requests the approval of a portfolio of nine energy efficiency and demand-side management programs for residential and business customers.

“Evergy has proposed several energy efficiency programs in Kansas that can help residential and business customers save money and energy. We have had great success with a similar set of programs in Missouri, where since 2011 about 300,000 customers have participated in programs that save money and energy and report back being highly satisfied,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We have heard from Kansas customers who would like to have access to energy efficiency programs. The public hearing is an opportunity for customers to learn more about the proposal and provide input.”

If approved, KCC said the programs would be in effect from 2023 through 2026.

The Commission noted that the public hearing will take place online via Zoom between 6 and 8 p.m. on Monday, June 27.

To make a public comment, residents should register on the KCC website HERE.

The hearing will be broadcast live HERE.

