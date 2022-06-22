Kansas City gas station offering gas for $2.12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local gas station is offering gas for more than $2 less than competitors. But only for a limited time.

The Fav Trip at 9500 Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City will offer the gas discount from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The gas station says that the price is good for regular unleaded gas only, and no gas cans or RVs are allowed.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, cars are already lined up and waiting.

