Inside Look: KC Current unveils new $18 million training facility

The new KC Current training facility in Riverside, Missouri was unveiled to the public on...
The new KC Current training facility in Riverside, Missouri was unveiled to the public on Tuesday, June 21.(KCTV5)
By Taylor Johnson, Shain Bergan and Dani Welniak
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From a new name to now a new training facility, the Kansas City Current has a lot to celebrate.

The city’s professional women’s soccer team has unveiled its new $18 million state-of-the-art facility, which includes areas specifically focused on player’s health and training---from weights and cardio to recovery and nutrition.

The club says the design is also focused on “fostering player community and promoting physical and mental wellness.

The complex was designed by Generator Studio and built by Monarch Build, a woman-owned construction firm. It was exclusively privately funded by team owners.

The new training facility is believed to be the first of its kind specifically build for professional women’s soccer. ESPN called it one of the crown jewels of the National Women’s Soccer League, and it’s such a monumental moment that even the president of the league, Jessica Berman, was in Kansas City for the previous groundbreaking.

The KC Current’s general manager told KCTV5 it’s even more important to have this facility with the World Cup coming to town in 2026 as well.

“It’s huge, and the vision that ownership has to create the best team in the world and facilities in the world elevates women,” said GM Cami Levin. “I think having the World Cup in this city will continue to push this game even further and show that this is where all teams should be going and the direction that women’s sports should be going.”

The team has been training on the facility’s fields for the past two months, but they now finally have access to everything that’s inside. Reporter Taylor Johnson got an inside look at the facility on Wednesday morning. (See that video above)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

