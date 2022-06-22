Hundreds remain without power in NEK following overnight storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy crews are working to restore service as hundreds have been left without power after storms rolled through Northeast Kansas on Tuesday night.

The Evergy outage map indicates that most outages remain in the Manhattan area. About 38 outages have been reported and nearly 270 remain without power.

In Junction City, about 30 customers remain without power as crews work to fix seven outages while three outages have left 36 in Rossville without electricity.

Bouncing over to the Capital City, 13 outages remain with nearly 50 customers without electricity.

Across the state, Evergy said 171 outages have been reported as of noon on Wednesday, June 22, and more than 1,200 customers remain without power.

