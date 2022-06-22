Advertisement

Hundreds remain without power in NEK following overnight storms

Hundreds remain without power on June 22, 2022, after storms overnight knocked electricity out.
Hundreds remain without power on June 22, 2022, after storms overnight knocked electricity out.(Evergy Outage map)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy crews are working to restore service as hundreds have been left without power after storms rolled through Northeast Kansas on Tuesday night.

The Evergy outage map indicates that most outages remain in the Manhattan area. About 38 outages have been reported and nearly 270 remain without power.

In Junction City, about 30 customers remain without power as crews work to fix seven outages while three outages have left 36 in Rossville without electricity.

Bouncing over to the Capital City, 13 outages remain with nearly 50 customers without electricity.

Across the state, Evergy said 171 outages have been reported as of noon on Wednesday, June 22, and more than 1,200 customers remain without power.

To see where outages may affect you, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday for threatening a Topeka school on social media.
Topeka man arrested for making school threat on social media
Julie Davis
Michigan woman behind Kansas bars after deputies allegedly find meth in car
FILE
FROZEN IN TIME: City discusses plans for frozen Topeka Blvd. clock
Michael Baker talks to Wamego Commission about why he was suspended
Residents take to Wamego commissioners to support Police Chief Baker
FILE
Authorities search for missing Neb. girl who may be in Clay Center

Latest News

Clay County crash kills Junction City couple
Two from Junction City killed when truck hits bridge
Wamego Police Chief
Wamego Police Chief fired
Midday in Kansas
Rain returns late tonight into tomorrow morning
Cool with isolated showers this afternoon