Advertisement

GTP shifts momentum from 2022 to 2027

The Greater Topeka Partnership highlighted the goals and answered any questions about “Momentum...
The Greater Topeka Partnership highlighted the goals and answered any questions about “Momentum 2027″ launching soon at a roundtable meeting Tuesday, June 21.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership highlighted the goals and answered any questions about “Momentum 2027″ launching soon at a roundtable meeting Tuesday, June 21.

The GTP hosted the roundtable discussion for participants to learn more about the upcoming project and ask their burning questions.

Momentum 2027 is slightly similar to Momentum 2022. It will be a new 5-year strategy but will focus on a new set of objectives meant to build the community further. Momentum 2027 has four goals -- ”A place to live, A place to prosper, A place to learn, and a place to belong.”

Michelle Stubblefield, GTP’s Senior VP of Strategy, spoke with 13 NEWS and shared the accomplishments Momentum 20-22 brought to the community.

“We have 40% less poverty, 25% less crime, we have a higher median wage, we have a G.D.P. [Gross Domestic Product] at 1 billion dollars, we’ve got some amazing investment that’s downtown and throughout the city and Evergy Plaza,” said Stubblefield.

Find out more about Momentum 2027 on GTP’s website.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday for threatening a Topeka school on social media.
Topeka man arrested for making school threat on social media
Julie Davis
Michigan woman behind Kansas bars after deputies allegedly find meth in car
(Topeka Public Schools)
USD 501 activities to continue as planned on Tuesday following Monday lockdown
Kamren Brake
Topeka man behind bars for alleged burglary following hit-and-run
Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that the Topeka Fire Department was called out to a house fire...
No cause found in Sunday night house fire

Latest News

Fork in the Road: Blackbird Espresso Bar & Bistro
Fork in the Road: Blackbird Espresso Bar & Bistro
Tuesday evening forecast
Kansas’ top court declared Tuesday that the state constitution doesn’t prohibit partisan...
Top court: Kansas Constitution allows partisan redistricting
Saying they are key workers for both communities and businesses in the Sunflower State, Gov....
Gov. Laura Kelly announces $53 million in bonuses for Kansas child care workers