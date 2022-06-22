GTP shifts momentum from 2022 to 2027

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership highlighted the goals and answered any questions about “Momentum 2027″ launching soon at a roundtable meeting Tuesday, June 21.

The GTP hosted the roundtable discussion for participants to learn more about the upcoming project and ask their burning questions.

Momentum 2027 is slightly similar to Momentum 2022. It will be a new 5-year strategy but will focus on a new set of objectives meant to build the community further. Momentum 2027 has four goals -- ”A place to live, A place to prosper, A place to learn, and a place to belong.”

Michelle Stubblefield, GTP’s Senior VP of Strategy, spoke with 13 NEWS and shared the accomplishments Momentum 20-22 brought to the community.

“We have 40% less poverty, 25% less crime, we have a higher median wage, we have a G.D.P. [Gross Domestic Product] at 1 billion dollars, we’ve got some amazing investment that’s downtown and throughout the city and Evergy Plaza,” said Stubblefield.

Find out more about Momentum 2027 on GTP’s website.

