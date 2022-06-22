Gov. visits with oldest, youngest residents during stop in Emporia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly made a stop in Emporia on Wednesday to visit with some of the state’s oldest and youngest residents.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, June 22, she highlighted the strides the Sunflower State has made in lifelong care with visits to an early childhood development center and a senior care facility in Emporia.

“We are focused on ensuring Kansans of all ages have the support and resources they need to have happy, full lives,” Gov. Kelly said. “Both the early childhood development center and senior care facility I visited today are proof that communities like Emporia are making strides in how they care for Kansans at all stages of life.”

At her first stop, Kelly said she joined Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson, as well as leaders from Emporia Unified School District 253 to celebrate the grand opening of Jones Early Childhood Development Center - a new early learning center - with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour.

Kelly said the Center is the District’s flagship facility to support the community’s youngest learners. She said it was funded with a $78 million bond voters approved in November 2019.

Then, Kelly said she toured Sunflower Care Homes - a new “home+” facility for senior Emporians which opened its doors on Monday. She said the facility has taken an innovative approach to elder care - encouraging multi-generational communities through a daycare facility on-site for the children of staff and local residents.

For more information about Johnson Early Childhood Development Center, click HERE.

For more information about Sunflower Care Homes, click HERE.

