GoFundMe created for victim of early-morning fatal Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Topeka man killed in an early-morning shooting over the weekend has created a GoFundMe to cover the costs of the unexpected funeral.

Mary Chacon says her family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for a funeral for her brother-in-law, Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka, the victim of an early-morning shooting on Saturday.

The Topeka Police Department said officers were called to the 700 block of SE Branner St. just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Campa-Vasquez dead at the scene.

As a result of the shooting, Nancy Cervantes, 30, of Topeka was arrested.

Chacon said the GoFundMe was created as the family attempts to cover the costs of the unexpected funeral. She said the Campa-Vasquez family is devastated by the loss.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.