Former Jayhawk Mykhailiuk will suit up in Toronto for another year

Mykhailiuk celebrating senior day back in 2017-2018 season
Mykhailiuk celebrating senior day back in 2017-2018 season
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas guard Svi Mykhailiuk will be back in the NBA.

Mykhailiuk exercised his $1.9 million dollar player option Tuesday, agreeing to stay with the Raptors for the 2022-2023 season.

Last year with Toronto, Mykhailiuk played in 56 games, averaging just under five points and two rebounds a game, while shooting 38 percent from the floor.

