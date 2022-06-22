Former Jayhawk Mykhailiuk will suit up in Toronto for another year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas guard Svi Mykhailiuk will be back in the NBA.

Mykhailiuk exercised his $1.9 million dollar player option Tuesday, agreeing to stay with the Raptors for the 2022-2023 season.

Last year with Toronto, Mykhailiuk played in 56 games, averaging just under five points and two rebounds a game, while shooting 38 percent from the floor.

