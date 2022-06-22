Advertisement

Engaged couple identified as victims in fatal Overland Park house fire

Johnson County fire investigators continue to work on determining the cause of the fire.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The two people who died in a house fire overnight Monday on Westgate Street in Overland Park have been identified.

Tammy Matsuo, 34, and Adam Fetters, 37, were found dead inside the home. A third person who has not been identified was taken to the hospital.

The couple was engaged, the Overland Park Fire Department stated.

A GoFundMe to help with funeral costs can be found here.

