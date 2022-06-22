Council Grove man named Rookie of the Year at KS Driving Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove man has been named Rookie of the Year by the Kansas Motor Carriers Association.

Tom Segebart, a driver for Wal-Mart Transportation was named the 2022 Rookie of the Year after finishing with the highest overall point total and course score in the tournament. 10 different companies sent drivers to the tournament, which was held June 17 and 18 in Topeka, where they were given a vehicle inspection, written test, and a six-part driving challenge.

During an awards banquet Saturday, the top three drivers of eight different classes were presented with trophies. The first place of each class will advance to the National Truck Driving Championships on August 16 - August 19 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The winners of every class are listed below.

Straight Truck Class

1. Dean Harris, FedEx Freight, Inc. Shawnee, KS

2. Richard Johnson, FedEx Freight, Inc. Olathe, KS

3. Douglas Pohl, Yellow, Wathena, KS

Three Axle Class

1. Ernie Arnote, XPO Logistics, Kansas City, KS

2. April Bassett, FedEx Freight, Inc., Wichita, KS

3. Eric Mays, FedEx Freight, Inc., Park City, KS

Four Axle Class

1. Robert Erwin, ABF Freight, Wichita, KS

2. Michael Hall, XPO Logistics, Baldwin City, KS

3. Kevin Brownewell, Old Dominion Freight Lines, Inc., Ellinwood, KS

Five Axle Class

1. Jason Damron, Convoy Systems, LLC, Edwardsville, KS

2. Sammy Pelton, FedEx Freight, Inc., Wathena, KS

3. David Moffett, Wal-Mart Transportation, Fairplay, MO

Tank Truck Class

1. Ken Saur, XPO Logistics, Excelsior Springs, MO

2. Gary Stackhouse, Convoy Systems, LLC Gladstone, MO

3. Geoffory “Jeff” Davis, Wal-Mart Transportation, Ottawa, KS

Flatbed Class

1. Terry Covey, FedEx Freight, Inc., Wichita, KS

2. Michael Appelman, Yellow, Rago, KS

3. Daniel Jones, Old Dominion Freight Lines, Inc., Topeka, KS

Sleeper Berth Class

1. Steve Dixon, Wal-Mart Transportation, Overland Park, KS

2. Timothy Helus, FedEx Freight, Inc., Buhler, KS

3. Justin Newell, Great Plains Trucking, Inc., Minneapolis, KS

Twin Trailers Class

1. Bryce Dock, XPO Logistics, Gladstone, MO

2. David Forbes, FedEx Freight, Inc. Kansas City, KS

3. John Bouddhara, FedEx Freight, Inc., Wichita, KS

Field Test Award:

1. Terry Covey, FedEx Freight, Inc., Flatbed Class, Wichita, KS

2. Michael Apppelman, Yellow, Flatbed Class, Rago, KS

3. Robert Erwin, ABF Freight, 4-Axle Class, Wichita, KS

Written Test Award:

1. Jason Damron, Convoy Systems, LLC, 5-Axle Class, Edwardsville, KS

2. John Bouddhara, FedEx Freight, Inc., Twin Trailers Class, Wichita, KS

3. Dean Harris, FedEx Freight, Inc., Straight Truck Class, Shawnee, KS

Vehicle Inspection Award:

Dean Harris, FedEx Freight, Inc., 3-Axle, Shawnee, KS

