City of Topeka practicing patience on Calamar construction project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Workers are back at the Calamar construction site on the former Topeka State Hospital grounds off I-70 and Macvicar.

13 NEWS has been following how work on a planned senior living community stopped for about a year. In March, Calamar submitted a 90-day construction plan to the city.

Interim Topeka city manager Bill Cochran said Tuesday that workers have been on-site, though progress is not as fast as many people might like.

However, he added it is to taxpayers’ benefit to let the project continue.

“If ultimately we had to condemn it and take that property over or whatever, then we would have the expense of doing something with the structure that is there already,” Cochran said. “For us it’s not at a point where the city of Topeka could really do anything. We would have to try to find either additional developers or something like that, so as long as progress is taking place, as long as work is being done, it benefits us. We just have to find a way to see if they can expedite that.”

Cochran says the city will meet with the developers soon to set an updated timeline for progress.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.