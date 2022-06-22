Boil water advisory issued for portion of Jefferson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the water systems in the Jefferson County Rural Water District 10.

KDHE said customers should take the following precautions until further notice:

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

The advisory took effect on June 22 and will stay in effect until the conditions which put the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure due to a power outage. A loss of pressure can potentially cause a loss in chlorine and bacterial contamination.

For questions, contact the water system at 785-876-2639, or KDHE at 785-296-5514.

