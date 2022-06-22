Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued for portion of Jefferson County

The advisory was issued due to a lack of pressure caused by a power outage
Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN / Pixabay)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the water systems in the Jefferson County Rural Water District 10.

KDHE said customers should take the following precautions until further notice:

  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

The advisory took effect on June 22 and will stay in effect until the conditions which put the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure due to a power outage. A loss of pressure can potentially cause a loss in chlorine and bacterial contamination.

For questions, contact the water system at 785-876-2639, or KDHE at 785-296-5514.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday for threatening a Topeka school on social media.
Topeka man arrested for making school threat on social media
Michael Baker
Wamego Police Chief fired
Julie Davis
Michigan woman behind Kansas bars after deputies allegedly find meth in car
Michael Baker talks to Wamego Commission about why he was suspended
Residents take to Wamego commissioners to support Police Chief Baker
FILE
FROZEN IN TIME: City discusses plans for frozen Topeka Blvd. clock

Latest News

Alfredo Campa-Vasquez
GoFundMe created for victim of early-morning fatal Topeka shooting
13 News at Six
Washburn University Upward Bound grant
Washburn University to help 60 Topeka High students with education journey
Riley Co. reenters High COVID-19 category with 76 new cases
Riley Co. reenters High COVID-19 category with 76 new cases