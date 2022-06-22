40 courts to transition to eCourt management system in July

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Courts in Kansas’ Track 5 for the eCourt statewide rollout plan will transition to the new service at the beginning of July.

Kansas Courts says district courts in 40 of the Sunflower State’s counties will transition to the new Kansas eCourt centralized case management system between July 6 and 11.

Collectively, the Court said these courts are known as Track 5 in the eCourt statewide rollout plan. It said the courts to join are as follows:

2nd Judicial District: Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie, and Wabaunsee counties

5th Judicial District: Chase and Lyon counties

12th Judicial District: Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic, and Washington counties

15th Judicial District: Cheyenne, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas, and Wallace counties

17th Judicial District: Decatur, Graham, Norton, Osborne, Phillips, and Smith counties

20th Judicial District: Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Stafford counties

22nd Judicial District: Brown, Doniphan, Marshall, and Nemaha counties

23rd Judicial District: Ellis, Gove, Rooks, and Trego counties

28th Judicial District: Ottawa and Saline counties

During the process, the Court said these courts will remain open and in operation, however, some procedures will change. It said the procedure changes were authorized by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2020-CM-051.

According to the system, courts in Track 5 will stop accepting electronically filed documents from attorneys as well as electronic payments. It said courts will continue to accept paper-filed documents and self-represented parties will be able to file on paper or by fax. It said the courts will accept only payments made in cash or by paper check.

The Court said the transition for these courts will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, when electronic filing will be turned off and courts will begin accepting paper filings. It said this is also when the courts will stop accepting electronic payments and begin to accept only payments made in cash or by paper check.

On July 7 and 8, the Court said these courts will remain open and will continue to operate during regular business hours.

Finally, on Monday, July 11, the Court said online services - including electronic filing and electronic payments - are scheduled to return at 12:01 a.m. It said courts will be open during regular business hours and will again be fully operational and operational on the eCourts case management system.

