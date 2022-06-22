Advertisement

2 women, child report man pulls gun on them while driving in Manhattan

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women and a child reported to Riley Co. Police on Tuesday that a man had pulled a gun on them as he passed them while driving.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. says just before 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 5500 block of Fort Riley Blvd.

Officers said the victims included a 26- and 24-year-old female, as well as a 2-year-old male. They reported an unknown male suspect had pulled a gun on them as he passed them while driving westbound on Fort Riley Blvd.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 to report it.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday for threatening a Topeka school on social media.
Topeka man arrested for making school threat on social media
Julie Davis
Michigan woman behind Kansas bars after deputies allegedly find meth in car
FILE
FROZEN IN TIME: City discusses plans for frozen Topeka Blvd. clock
FILE
Authorities search for missing Neb. girl who may be in Clay Center
FILE
LPD identifies victim who died in fatal collision with light pole

Latest News

FILE - Marshall urges COVID education funds be used for school security.
Support grows for bill to allow COVID relief funds to be used for school security
(File)
Two from Junction City killed when truck hits bridge
Fire crews extinguish two side-by-side house fires early Wed. morning in the 2300 block of...
Two homes catch fire in Manhattan after storm damages electrical systems
On and off showers/storms the rest of the week
Cooler temperatures the next 2 days