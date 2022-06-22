2 women, child report man pulls gun on them while driving in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women and a child reported to Riley Co. Police on Tuesday that a man had pulled a gun on them as he passed them while driving.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. says just before 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 5500 block of Fort Riley Blvd.

Officers said the victims included a 26- and 24-year-old female, as well as a 2-year-old male. They reported an unknown male suspect had pulled a gun on them as he passed them while driving westbound on Fort Riley Blvd.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 to report it.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.