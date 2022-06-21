Wamego Police Chief says meeting with city manager delayed

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego’s Police Chief did not return to duty Monday.

Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker tells 13 NEWS that a meeting planned Monday morning was postponed to Wednesday. Baker says he arrived at the meeting when he was given a note stating it was rescheduled for Wednesday.

Baker told 13 NEWS last Tuesday that he was given a letter from City Manager Stacie Eichem stating he was suspended through Monday and needed to meet with Eichem before then. Baker was originally set to return to work Monday after being suspended last week.

We have reached out to the city for further comment.

