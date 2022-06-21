Tuesday night forecast: Thunderstorms this evening, then cooler tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After another very hot afternoon, scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop along a weak cold front this evening. Some of the storms may be strong to severe with large hail up to ping pong ball size and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph.

After a few lingering showers early Wednesday morning, most of the day should be mainly dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s.

A few storms are cannot be ruled out late Wednesday night into Thursday, but severe weather is not expected. Highs should be in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday night before drier conditions move in by the end of the week.

Temperatures will warm back up on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A cold front is expect to move through northeast Kansas on Saturday, and much cooler temperatures are in the forecast for early next week. The air should also become less humid by Sunday.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 70. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. High 87. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 96. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

