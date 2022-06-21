Tuesday forecast: Hot today, storm chance late this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is the first day of summer and it will feel like it. Remember it’s not that it’s the longest day (still a 24 hour day) but the most amount of daylight which actually matches yesterday.

Get ready for a big cool down after today that lasts for 2 days before heating back up. A second cold front this weekend will come with even cooler (and less humid) air.

The cold front today/tonight will stall out in southern Kansas tomorrow and eventually move back north as a warm front Thursday into Thursday night. Depending how far south the front gets and the timing of when it moves back north will depend on storm chances tomorrow and Thursday so stay tuned on specific details on how any storms may impact your outdoor plans.

Normal High: 87/Normal Low: 67 Record today is 100 from 1937 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Slight chance of storms between 3-5pm, better chance for storms to develop between 5-7pm. Highs in the mid 90s to around 100°. Winds SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph. Heat indices 98-107.

Tonight: Scattered storms mainly before midnight with isolated storms from midnight to sunrise. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds SW/N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Slight chance of storms mainly in the morning otherwise most spots will likely be dry for the majority of the day with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Most areas will be dry Wednesday night with a very low chance a few spots may get storms with a slightly better chance of storms Thursday. Timing differences in the models is making it hard to pinpoint exact timing of WHEN storms will occur so this will have to be fine-tuned as we get closer. Highs will be dependent on cloud cover and rain but will likely be warmer than Wednesday.

After a round of storms Thursday night, dry and hot conditions settle in on Friday with a cold front pushing through Saturday. This may lead to a wide range in highs to begin the weekend from upper 80s in north-central KS to upper 90s near I-35.

After a round of storms Saturday night, more comfortable weather settles in Sunday into early next week with highs more in the low-mid 80s and lows closer to 60°. 50s are even possible for lows early next week.

After what looked like a rainy 4th of July in yesterday’s model, it’s not as rainy on the latest model run. Obviously this will continue to change.

Taking Action:

One more hot day before relief arrives Wednesday and Thursday with cooler temperatures and rain chances. Don’t let up your safety precautions now. Continue to stay hydrated, limit outdoor exposure and wear sunscreen. Keep your pets in mind and never leave a child/pet in the backseat of a car.

Stay weather aware today with a low chance of storms 3pm-5pm. The greater probability of when storms will begin to develop will be between 5pm-7pm. While lightning and locally heavy rain will be the primary hazards overall, hail and strong winds may accompany some of the stronger storms.

If you have outdoor plans Wednesday/Thursday, keep them but know there is a risk for showers/storms at times. Most spots will likely end up being dry for most of the day but keep checking back for updates on the specific details on when and where the highest probability of rain will be.

Hail/wind risk with storms late this afternoon into this evening (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with any storms Thursday and Thursday night (SPC/WIBW)

