Topeka ranked among nation’s best-run cities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While among one of the nation’s best-run cities, a recent report also shows the Capital City is home to the fifth-most infant mortalities.

With local governments continuing to help residents transition back to normal life after the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, June 21, it released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Run Cities in America.

To see which local leaders were more effective than others, WalletHub said it compared 150 of the largest U.S. cities based on their operating efficiency. For each city, it said it looked at performance indicators that were measured against the city’s total per-capita budget.

Topeka ranked among the best-run cities at 54th overall. The Capital City was ranked 118th for Quality of City Services and 40th for Total Budget per Capita.

Under the banner of Quality of City Services, WalletHub analyzed each city’s service breakdown. Topeka ranked 97 for Financial Stability, 76 for Education, 149 for health, 100 for Safety, 73 for Economy, and 44 for Infrastructure and Pollution.

The only other city in Kansas to outrank Topeka was Wichita, which came in at 50th with a Quality of City Services rank of 132 and a Total Budget per Capita rank of 24.

The study ranked Kansas City, Kan., at 136 overall with a Quality of City Services rank of 142 and a Total Budget per Capita rank of 116. Meanwhile, Kansas City, Mo., was ranked 106th overall with a Quality of City Services rank of 117 and a Total Budget per Capita rank of 91.

The report also found that Topeka had the fifth-highest infant mortality rate in the nation.

According to the study, the best-run cities include:

Nampa, Idaho Boise, Idaho Fort Wayne, Ind. Nashua, N.H. Lexington-Fayette, Ken.

The study recorded the nation’s worst-run cities as:

Washington, D.C. San Francisco, Calif. New York, N.Y. Chattanooga, Tenn. Cleveland, Ohio

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.