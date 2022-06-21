Topeka man behind bars after several businesses report overnight damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after several businesses reported criminal damage that happened overnight.

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, the Topeka Police Department says officers were called to the area of 21st St. and Westport with reports of criminal damage.

TPD said several businesses had told officers that their windows had been broken overnight.

During the investigation, officers said they found the believed suspect - later identified as Cody Heath, 36, of Topeka - who was identified at the scene and taken to the Law Enforcement Center to speak with detectives.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Heath was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for multiple counts of criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.