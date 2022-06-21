Topeka man arrested for making school threat on social media

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a 23-year-old man Monday for threatening a Topeka school on social media.

TPD says it was contacted by Topeka Public Schools just before 8:00 a.m. Monday about a reported school threat on social media.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Isaac Dallen of Topeka. TPD did not say where Dallen was found.

Dallen was booked for one count of aggravated criminal threat.

USD 501 sent the following message to families Monday:

Dear Topeka Public School Families, Today summer school families were informed we would keep all students indoors out of an abundance of caution until we gained more information from police authorities on an investigation they were completing. We have been assured that law enforcement has addressed this matter and any individual involved that is a threat to themselves or others. Safety remains our highest priority and we thank law enforcement officials on our campus and all of the individuals involved that ensured our students and staff remained safe. As law enforcement addresses this matter, we are unable to provide any further details and we refer all questions related to this matter to law enforcement.

The district went on a lockdown Monday morning for what officials called a “community matter.” USD 501 told 13 NEWS the district increased supervision and student activities remained indoors. Activities are set to continue as planned Tuesday.

