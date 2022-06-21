Advertisement

South Manhattan Avenue to close for construction

All traffic from Fort Riley Blvd. to Wildcat Creek to close for about 60 days
South Manhattan Avenue will be closed from Fort Riley Boulevard to Wildcat Creek beginning July...
South Manhattan Avenue will be closed from Fort Riley Boulevard to Wildcat Creek beginning July 5.(WLUC)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Beginning July 5, South Manhattan Avenue will be closed to all traffic from Fort Riley Boulevard to Wildcat Creek to allow the city to begin work on the levee crossing in the area, according to the City of Manhattan. Through traffic will be detoured along Fort Riley Boulevard to South Rosencutter Road and Moehlman Road.

The City said the construction will aim to relocate utilities and improve the stability of the levee system to provide better protection during floods. Work on the levee system has already begun and is proceeding according to schedule. The city expects the area to reopen in early September.

Questions regarding the Manhattan levee project and road closures can be addressed to Bill Heatherman, Stormwater Compliance Engineer, at bill.heatherman@cityofmhk.com

