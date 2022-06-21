Residents warned Nemaha Co. emergency lines down, 911 remains operational

NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Co. residents have been warned that emergency lines are down for the county, however, 911 remains operational.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office has warned that phone lines are down for both it and the Seneca Police Department, however, 911 lines remain intact.

If residents need to reach the Sheriff’s Office for a non-emergency, they should call 785-206-0631.

The phone lines are currently down for both Nemaha County Sheriff's Office and Seneca Kansas Police Department. 911... Posted by Nemaha County KS Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

