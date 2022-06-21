Advertisement

Pickle ball players ask for help after mural is vandalized

Pickle ball players in Topeka are asking for the public’s help, after someone vandalized a mural for a fallen friend at Hughes Park.
By Victoria Cassell
Jun. 21, 2022
Pickle ball players we spoke to said the mural was created to honor their longtime friend and fellow pickle ball player Carolyn Weinhold, who passed away earlier this year.

The vandalism comes just as players prepare to dedicate it next Saturday in Carolyn’s name.

They are ask neighbors in the area to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

Pickle ball player, Susan Winter says “We’d liked to get it cleaned up before our dedication and we’d like people to leave our wall alone. I mean I’ve personally cleaned up two other graffities but they were small, nothing like that. This would be real hard to clean with a scrub brush and solution. It’s just frustrating we try to beautify Topeka and somebody comes in right behind us and ruins it for everybody”.

