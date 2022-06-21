Advertisement

Over half of Kansans’ views on Covid rules remain unchanged, study shows

Public remains divided on response to Pandemic
By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After more than two years of dealing with a global pandemic, a new survey found that 59 percent of Kansans’ opinions on the official measures taken to limit the effects of COVID-19 have remained the same.

The study also showed 19 percent of Kansans’ now support the restrictions that have been implemented, while 22 percent are against the measures.

On a nationwide scale, 1 in 3 people say they have lost friends due to disagreements regarding COVID-19.

