Advertisement

Only 600 tickets left for Brew at the Zoo

Brew at the Zoo 2022
Brew at the Zoo 2022(Topeka Zoo)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only about 600 tickets are left for Brew at the Zoo on Saturday.

The Topeka Zoo says staff and guests will welcome Brew at the Zoo back on Saturday, June 25.

The Zoo said the fundraiser is important for its operations budget which covers animal food, medical supplies and education programs.

The Zoo said it only has about 600 tickets left, so those who wish to attend should grab them while they’re left.

To purchase Brew at the Zoo tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday for threatening a Topeka school on social media.
Topeka man arrested for making school threat on social media
Julie Davis
Michigan woman behind Kansas bars after deputies allegedly find meth in car
Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that the Topeka Fire Department was called out to a house fire...
No cause found in Sunday night house fire
(Topeka Public Schools)
USD 501 activities to continue as planned on Tuesday following Monday lockdown
Kamren Brake
Topeka man behind bars for alleged burglary following hit-and-run

Latest News

Kimberly Mayer
AZ passenger arrested after deputies attempt to help disabled vehicle, find drugs
FILE
Authorities search for missing Neb. girl who may be in Clay Center
From left, Alaina Miller and Jenna Herrin stand outside Countryside Child Development Center at...
Gov. Laura Kelly announces $53 million in bonuses for Kansas child care workers
Pickle ball players in Topeka are asking for the public’s help, after someone vandalized a...
Pickle ball players ask for help after mural is vandalized