Only 600 tickets left for Brew at the Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only about 600 tickets are left for Brew at the Zoo on Saturday.

The Topeka Zoo says staff and guests will welcome Brew at the Zoo back on Saturday, June 25.

The Zoo said the fundraiser is important for its operations budget which covers animal food, medical supplies and education programs.

The Zoo said it only has about 600 tickets left, so those who wish to attend should grab them while they’re left.

To purchase Brew at the Zoo tickets, click HERE.

