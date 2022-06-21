New $25 million budget approved for RCPD in 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new $25 million budget has been approved for the Riley Co. Police Department in 2023.

The Riley Co. Police Department says on Tuesday, June 21, the Law Board approved a $25 million budget for the department for the upcoming year.

RCPD noted that the move marks an 8.37% increase over the 2022 budget.

The Dept. said the 2023 approved budget will provide necessary resources to minimize the financial and social cost of public safety, maintain a safe and secure community, promote legitimacy in the eyes of the public, and create a culture of service throughout the organization.

“The goal of the 2023 RCPD budget is to address the immediate personnel needs we face,” Interim Director Kurt Moldrup said. “In order for our agency’s continued commitment to provide professional law enforcement services to this community, we must be able to attract and retain quality talent.”

RCPD said with the additional funds, the department will add the following:

A 5.1% Cost of Living Adjustment to employee salaries

The first half of the salary survey implementation

The Dept. said the comprehensive salary survey held by the Arnold Group revealed that it had lost its position in the local job market. It said recruiting and retention have suddenly become serious concerns as seen by the over 20 job vacancies it routinely experiences each month.

RCPD noted that staff for community-focused enhancements and training programs was removed from the budget due to a growing need to address the cost of living adjustments and again become competitive in the job market.

“Implementation of the salary survey represents an investment into the public safety of Riley County for years to come,” Moldrup said. “We want to compensate our employees fairly for the hard work they perform to make Manhattan and Riley County a great place to live.”

RCPD said about 85% of its budget goes toward personnel expenses. Therefore, it said its primary means of cost control is the maintenance of a modest amount of employees without sacrificing public safety at the same time.

Currently, the Dept. said there are 1.49 officers per 1,000 residents in the county - a significantly lower number than the state and national ratios - 3.74 and 2.4 respectively.

Despite the low officer-to-resident ratio, RCPD said the county has enjoyed lower crime rates than the state average for nearly a decade. It said past research, supported by recent inquiries, has shown the department’s percentage of the city and county’s overall budget is either the same or lower than agencies of a similar size in the region.

“RCPD’s only source of funding, by statute, is property taxes and we understand the pressure on our local leaders to contain tax elevations,” Moldrup said. “We also recognize the level of services our local taxpayers have come to expect and deserve from RCPD. Manhattan and Riley County continue to attract businesses and residents because it is a safe place to live as shown by their below-average crime rates. We will continue to provide professional, effective, and efficient services to the taxpayers who live here.”

