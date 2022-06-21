Advertisement

Neighborhood cameras help nab two burglary suspects in Shawnee Co.

Aaron Griffith, 25, of Topeka was arrested on Tuesday, June 14 on charges of conspiracy, identity theft, burglary to a vehicle, theft, criminal damage and criminal use of a financial charge.(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are crediting the help of the community and use of neighborhood cameras for nabbing two burglary suspects.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said overnight on June 2nd several thefts were reported and a 2014 Lincoln MKX SUV was stolen in the 6000 block of SW Pointe Dr. They said the stolen items were worth thousands of dollars and included cash, personal items, financial cards, and more.

The sheriff’s office said they used neighborhood and local businesses cameras during the investigation to gather photos and videos of where the stolen credit cards were used. They also used social media to ask the community for help identifying the two people involved.

A little over a week later, authorities arrested the pair involved. Aaron Griffith, 25, of Topeka was found June 14th by Topeka Police in the 2400 block of SW Hillcrest Rd. Halie Clinton, 27, of Topeka was taken into custody that same day by deputies near SW 61st St. and SW Urish Rd. following a hit and run investigation. They said she also had a warrant for her arrest.

Griffith was booked for conspiracy, identity theft, burglary to a vehicle, theft, criminal damage and criminal use of a financial charge. He also faces additional charges from the Topeka Police Department.

Clinton faces charges of conspiracy to commit burglary.

