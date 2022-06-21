Marshall, Moran cosponsor bill to prevent political bias in email censorship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senators Marshall and Moran have cosponsored legislation that would prevent email companies from using political bias to censor emails in users’ inboxes.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Tuesday, June 21, he and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced their support for the Political Bias in Algorithm Sorting Emails Act.

Marshall said the legislation would hold Big Tech platforms accountable for employing biased algorithms which take control away from consumers and alters the way users can see emails from political campaigns.

“A Big Tech employee sitting behind a computer screen in a Silicon Valley office should not get decide which political emails Kansans get to see or not see. These biased platforms are engaging in virtual electioneering against candidates whose politics they do not like and it is far past time to put a stop to this devious behavior,” Marshal said.

The Senator said the legislation would also create more transparency through revealing the censoring practices platforms - including Google - use to filter certain emails.

“Big Tech’s censorship of political emails hurts Kansans’ ability to decide for themselves who they want to elect as their representatives,” Moran said. “We must make certain Big Tech does not use biased algorithms that are designed to influence voters and push agendas.”

Marshall noted that the Political BIAS Emails Act was introduced by Sen. John Thune (R-N.D.)

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

