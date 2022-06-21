LPD identifies victim who died in fatal collision with light pole

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have identified the victim who died when his vehicle hit a light pole early Sunday morning.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, June 21, it identified the victim in a fatal crash on Sunday morning as Michael Travis Gibbons, 33, of Lawrence.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, officers said they responded to reports of a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of 31st St. and Atchison Ave. When they arrived, they said they found a vehicle with one victim, identified as Gibbons, who had hit a light pole in the northwest corner of the intersection.

Officers noted that the vehicle had sustained heavy damage and power lines were brought down as a result of the crash.

LPD said officers and paramedics attempted to help, however, Gibbons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers indicated that the accident remains under investigation.

