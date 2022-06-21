KU to welcome new leader of civil rights, Title IX efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has chosen a new leader to oversee the institution’s civil rights and Title IX efforts.

KU said Lauren Jones McKown is an accomplished attorney, higher education administrator and KU alumna. It said she has been named the university’s new associate vice chancellor for civil rights and Title IX.

The University noted that McKown comes from Northern Virginia Community College as its previous Title IX coordinator. In this role, it said she administered the college’s Title IX grievance procedure, provided support measures for reports of sexual misconduct, built Title IX awareness and compliance programs for the institution’s six campuses, as well as provided training for students, staff, investigators, hearing officers, appellate officers, advisers and informal resolution facilitators.

McKown will begin her new role with KU on Sunday, June 26.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to return to my alma mater and lead KU’s work related to civil rights and Title IX,” McKown said. “KU can be proud of the work it’s done in this space in recent years, and I look forward to ensuring KU continues to be a national leader in preventing and responding to discrimination in all its forms and creating an overall campus culture of respect.”

Before her role with Northern Virginia Community College, KU said McKown served as director of the Center for Accommodation and Access and Title IX coordinator at Columbus State University; as director of compliance, director of equal opportunity and diversity, and Title IX coordinator at Texas A&M International University; as a law clerk and attorney with Foley & MacAdie, P.C.; and as a paralegal and law clerk with the Law Offices of Helman and Neustadt.

KU noted that McKown earned her law degree from New England Law in Boston and her master’s and bachelor’s degrees from KU.

The University said McKown will also replace Demetrius Peterson, an attorney with Husch Blackwell, who had led the office on an interim basis since the summer of 2021. In addition to leading the office’s day-to-day operations, Peterson and his colleagues were asked to take a fresh look at the office and recommend ways it could be enhanced.

Partly due to Husch Blackwell’s recommendation, along with the latest best practices in higher education, KU said McKown will take over the office with a different title - Associate Vice Chancellor - than previous leaders. It said the title change reflects the office’s new reporting line directly to the Office of the Chancellor.

Previously, KU said the office reported to Human Resource Management.

For more information about the Office of Civil rights and Title IX, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.