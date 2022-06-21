Advertisement

K-9 sniffs out drugs during Jackson Co. traffic stop

Donovan Baker, 23, of Topeka was booked for possession of meth, possession of drug...
Donovan Baker, 23, of Topeka was booked for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.(Jackson Co. Jail)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County deputies used a K9 to make a drug arrest on Friday, June 17.

Donovan Baker, 23, of Topeka was booked for Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While Suspended.

Sheriff Tim Morse said Baker was pulled over Friday afternoon in Holton for a traffic infraction. He said a K9 then alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the pickup truck that Baker was driving.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday for threatening a Topeka school on social media.
Topeka man arrested for making school threat on social media
Julie Davis
Michigan woman behind Kansas bars after deputies allegedly find meth in car
Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that the Topeka Fire Department was called out to a house fire...
No cause found in Sunday night house fire
(Topeka Public Schools)
USD 501 activities to continue as planned on Tuesday following Monday lockdown
Nancy Cervantes
Topeka woman arrested for murder after man dies in early-morning shooting

Latest News

Pickle ball players in Topeka are asking for the public’s help, after someone vandalized a...
Pickle ball players ask for help after mural is vandalized
Pickle ball players in Topeka are asking for the public’s help, after someone vandalized a...
Pickle ball players ask for help after mural is vandalized
Aaron Griffith, 25, of Topeka was arrested on Tuesday, June 14 on charges of conspiracy,...
Neighborhood cameras help nab two burglary suspects in Shawnee Co.
Hot today, storms this evening. Stay weather aware and stay safe.
Hot today, storm chance this evening