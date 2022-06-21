K-9 sniffs out drugs during Jackson Co. traffic stop

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County deputies used a K9 to make a drug arrest on Friday, June 17.

Donovan Baker, 23, of Topeka was booked for Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While Suspended.

Sheriff Tim Morse said Baker was pulled over Friday afternoon in Holton for a traffic infraction. He said a K9 then alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the pickup truck that Baker was driving.

