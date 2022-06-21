Advertisement

Jackson Spray Park closes for pump repair after new motor installed

FILE
FILE(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a new motor was installed in Jackson Spray Park, Parks and Recreation has again closed the feature - this time to repair the pump.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says on Tuesday, June 21, staff has temporarily closed the Jackson Spray Park at SE 8th and Lake as it is repaired.

After the installation of a motor, SCP+R said the pump to the park broke. It said a new pump has been ordered.

The park is anticipated to reopen early next week.

In the meantime, Parks and Rec. has encouraged Topekans to take advantage of the Dornwood Spray Park at 2500 SE Highland or any of its seven swimming pools and aquatic centers.

For pool and aquatic center locations in Shawnee Co., click HERE.

