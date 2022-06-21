Advertisement

Jackson Heights adds new athletic programs for next year

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Heights becomes one of the last two schools in the NKEL to officially add baseball and softball to their athletic programs.

“It was something we wanted to do. We strive to offer as many opportunities as we can and baseball and softball is very popular,” Superintendent Jim Howard said.

He told 13 Sports school officials started the process about three months ago. Just last week the board unanimously approved to play ball.

“Even though we’re not as big as some of the schools in the area, we are very successful and people want to be a part of that. We’re hoping this will help our kids that are here and give them some opportunities and maybe encourage other kids who would like to join the Cobra family.”

He says adding both baseball and softball programs will also help students in the classroom.

“We will always want to be focused on education. Kids being involved is critical to a well rounded education. I’ve always believed the more opportunities we can give kids, the more chances they have to engage, the more likely they will be successful in school,” he said.

Monday evening at the USD 335 board meeting, Howard says the new baseball coach will be Jim Melvin and the softball coach will be Samantha Carson.

“Kids know what to expect, parents know who the head coaches are going to be. It makes a difference. In small communities, people want to know who’s working with their kids and there will be people who make enrollment decisions on what school to pick based on which opportunities kids might have,” he said.

These programs will be added to the 2022-2023 school year.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Cervantes
Topeka woman arrested for murder after man dies in early-morning shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle vs. vehicle collision Saturday night,...
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. vehicle collision
Shawnee Co. crews respond to wreck near 6100 SE US 40
Two killed in fatal wreck along Highway 40
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a...
Police Report: Victim believed to be on drugs, failed to yield in fatal Bowyer crash
Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that the Topeka Fire Department was called out to a house fire...
No cause found in Sunday night house fire

Latest News

Bill Snyder talked with a fan during a Junction City appearance this week
Bill Snyder has plenty to do following his retirement from football
Andrew Beckler getting some practice in before heading off to the U.S. Open.
Andrew Beckler reflects on his time in U.S. Open
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Devon Key (42), safety Justin Reid (20) and safety...
Chiefs to host 8 local schools in all-day competition at Washburn University
Bill Snyder talked with a fan during a Junction City appearance this week
Bill Snyder explains how his Kansas State journey began