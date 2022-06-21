Jackson Heights adds new athletic programs for next year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Heights becomes one of the last two schools in the NKEL to officially add baseball and softball to their athletic programs.

“It was something we wanted to do. We strive to offer as many opportunities as we can and baseball and softball is very popular,” Superintendent Jim Howard said.

He told 13 Sports school officials started the process about three months ago. Just last week the board unanimously approved to play ball.

“Even though we’re not as big as some of the schools in the area, we are very successful and people want to be a part of that. We’re hoping this will help our kids that are here and give them some opportunities and maybe encourage other kids who would like to join the Cobra family.”

He says adding both baseball and softball programs will also help students in the classroom.

“We will always want to be focused on education. Kids being involved is critical to a well rounded education. I’ve always believed the more opportunities we can give kids, the more chances they have to engage, the more likely they will be successful in school,” he said.

Monday evening at the USD 335 board meeting, Howard says the new baseball coach will be Jim Melvin and the softball coach will be Samantha Carson.

“Kids know what to expect, parents know who the head coaches are going to be. It makes a difference. In small communities, people want to know who’s working with their kids and there will be people who make enrollment decisions on what school to pick based on which opportunities kids might have,” he said.

These programs will be added to the 2022-2023 school year.

