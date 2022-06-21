Intense heat sparks flood of water main breaks in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Days of intense heat have sparked a flood of water main breaks around the Capital City.

The City of Topeka says on Tuesday, June 21, that over the holiday weekend a total of 5 water mains broke which have caused the following closures:

Location Closure and Damage Expected Duration SW 11th St. from Kansas Ave. to SW Jackson St. Fully closed, extensively damaged and could require a longer repair time. 3 weeks or more SW 28th St. east of SW Wanamaker Fully closed. Businesses can be accessed via SW Westport Plaza Dr. from SW 29th St. 2-3 weeks SW 8th and SW Summit Summit is closed just north of the intersection. 2-3 weeks SW 21st St. west of Gage Closed. Has entered the pavement repair stage with a tentative open date. Possibly open by Monday, June 27 SE 17th St. between Kansas Ave. and Quincy St. To be fully closed starting Thursday, June 23. 2-3 weeks

