Intense heat sparks flood of water main breaks in Capital City
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Days of intense heat have sparked a flood of water main breaks around the Capital City.
The City of Topeka says on Tuesday, June 21, that over the holiday weekend a total of 5 water mains broke which have caused the following closures:
|Location
|Closure and Damage
|Expected Duration
|SW 11th St. from Kansas Ave. to SW Jackson St.
|Fully closed, extensively damaged and could require a longer repair time.
|3 weeks or more
|SW 28th St. east of SW Wanamaker
|Fully closed. Businesses can be accessed via SW Westport Plaza Dr. from SW 29th St.
|2-3 weeks
|SW 8th and SW Summit
|Summit is closed just north of the intersection.
|2-3 weeks
|SW 21st St. west of Gage
|Closed. Has entered the pavement repair stage with a tentative open date.
|Possibly open by Monday, June 27
|SE 17th St. between Kansas Ave. and Quincy St.
|To be fully closed starting Thursday, June 23.
|2-3 weeks
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.