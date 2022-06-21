Advertisement

Intense heat sparks flood of water main breaks in Capital City

FILE - A water main break at 21st and Clay has closed all lanes of 21st St. on July 7, 2021.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Days of intense heat have sparked a flood of water main breaks around the Capital City.

The City of Topeka says on Tuesday, June 21, that over the holiday weekend a total of 5 water mains broke which have caused the following closures:

LocationClosure and DamageExpected Duration
SW 11th St. from Kansas Ave. to SW Jackson St. Fully closed, extensively damaged and could require a longer repair time. 3 weeks or more
SW 28th St. east of SW WanamakerFully closed. Businesses can be accessed via SW Westport Plaza Dr. from SW 29th St. 2-3 weeks
SW 8th and SW SummitSummit is closed just north of the intersection. 2-3 weeks
SW 21st St. west of GageClosed. Has entered the pavement repair stage with a tentative open date. Possibly open by Monday, June 27
SE 17th St. between Kansas Ave. and Quincy St. To be fully closed starting Thursday, June 23.2-3 weeks

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

