The heat is on in Topeka but it’s not stopping people from getting out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat is on and people are taking notice. Jaron Hickel is a jogger at Cedar Crest who decided to get out a little earlier in the day.

“If I came out here at three I would probably not make it through the run that I’m doing,” said Hickel. “Exercise is kind of new for me, as far as the consistency of it, but right now I’m at a point where I don’t want to miss a day, yeah, running in the evenings or early in the morning is what works for me.”

Ed Lee was also out for a walk on the trails and says it’s best to be away from home in the mornings and evenings.

“Well the afternoon is when we go back and work on things in the yard,” said Lee. “At least there we are close to home and close to the water bottles I guess.”

Mickey Huber is with AMR and says planning ahead during heat waves is a must.

“Number one when you’re thirsty you are already too late right,” said Huber. “So you want to drink water today for what you’re planning on doing tomorrow. You want to pre-hydrate.”

If you do start feeling heat exhaustion be sure and find a fast way to cool down.

“You’ve got cold clammy skin, your heart rate is up and elevated, you feel sick to your stomach or a cramp in your leg. That’s just heat exhaustion,” said Huber, “and that’s because we aren’t acclimatized to the weather, you haven’t prepped for it, you haven’t been drinking enough water the day before or you haven’t eaten. If you have that, go inside, cool off, take a nice cool shower, eat a normal meal, drink lots of water, heat exhaustion will correct itself.”

And if you do exercise outside be sure and pay attention to how much you eat.

“You need salt in your body to function, your muscles need it and your heart needs it so you have to have a certain level of calcium and sodium in your body in order to function right,” said Huber. “So if you don’t, then bad things happen. The cells can’t transmit electricity and could cramp, the heart goes into an irregular rhythm and you get confused. You want to have a normal diet and make sure you’re eating.”

But the latest heat wave isn’t keeping people like Ed Lee from getting in their exercise.

“No it just means you carry a water bottle with you instead of waiting until you get home or something like that,” said Lee. “It’s not going to interfere, it’s not going to change, we’re still going to do the same thing, just have a different accommodation to it.”

