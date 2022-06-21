Advertisement

Gov. Laura Kelly announces $53 million in bonuses for Kansas child care workers

From left, Alaina Miller and Jenna Herrin stand outside Countryside Child Development Center at...
From left, Alaina Miller and Jenna Herrin stand outside Countryside Child Development Center at 3221 S.W. Burlingame Road in Topeka after Gov. Laura Kelly announced $53 million in bonuses for Kansas childcare workers during a news conference Tuesday morning. Miller is a teacher at the center, while Herrin is the center's assistant director.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saying they are key workers for both communities and businesses in the Sunflower State, Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday morning announced $53 million in bonuses for the approximate 23,000 childcare employees across Kansas who work in licensed childcare facilities in Kansas.

The announcement came during a news conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday outside the Countryside Child Development Center at 3221 S.W. Burlingame Road in Topeka.

Kelly said the bonus checks will range from $750 to $2,500 per person.

To receive checks, the workers must be employed at licensed child care facilities.

Alaina Miller, a “float” teacher at the Countryside Child Development Center, said Kelly’s announcement helps bring attention to the important work being done by childcare workers.

Jenna Herrin, assistant director of the Countryside Child Development Center, said news of the bonuses would be a boost to morale for childcare workers locally and statewide.

Kelly said the child care sector was severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, though some new centers are set to open soon in locations such as Emporia and Philliipsburg.

The state will provide information to childcare workers on how to apply for the bonuses.

Check wibw.com later for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday for threatening a Topeka school on social media.
Topeka man arrested for making school threat on social media
Julie Davis
Michigan woman behind Kansas bars after deputies allegedly find meth in car
Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that the Topeka Fire Department was called out to a house fire...
No cause found in Sunday night house fire
(Topeka Public Schools)
USD 501 activities to continue as planned on Tuesday following Monday lockdown
Kamren Brake
Topeka man behind bars for alleged burglary following hit-and-run

Latest News

Kimberly Mayer
AZ passenger arrested after deputies attempt to help disabled vehicle, find drugs
Brew at the Zoo 2022
Only 600 tickets left for Brew at the Zoo
FILE
Authorities search for missing Neb. girl who may be in Clay Center
Pickle ball players in Topeka are asking for the public’s help, after someone vandalized a...
Pickle ball players ask for help after mural is vandalized