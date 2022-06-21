FROZEN IN TIME: City discusses plans for frozen Topeka Blvd. clock

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has plans to discuss the fate of a frozen clock over the bridge on southbound Topeka Blvd.

After weeks frozen in time at 8:40, the City of Topeka says it has plans to either fix the clock over the bridge on southbound Topeka Blvd. or replace both clocks with new medallions.

Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the City, said the Public Infrastructure Committee will discuss the clock at its upcoming meeting. She also noted that the meeting had been originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, however, it was postponed and will be rescheduled.

While one of the clocks is working, the City said they will both need to be manually reset which will require lane closures, staff, vehicles and more.

