Fork in the Road: Blackbird Espresso Bar & Bistro

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local spot, at a centralized location in Topeka, is attracting people from all walks of life.

Ashley Nadeau likes to visit Blackbird Espresso Bar and Bistro with her kids. She said, “I’ve probably been here maybe ten times.”

Nadeau said the reason they come so much is because it is close to Gage Park, the Topeka Zoo, and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

”I have a family and so I really enjoy being able to come here and then go to the park,” she continued saying, “They have breakfast options for everybody and the staff is super nice, they will bring your food out to the patio. It is a really lovely patio and I like being able to eat out in the shade on a nice day.”

Blackbird serves everything from breakfast sandwiches and oatmeal in the morning, to salads, panini’s, and wraps in the afternoon.

”We love the food,” said customer, Ford Ross. “They have fabulous scones and the coffees are great, but the camaraderie, we know virtually everybody that comes in here and we met them all here.”

That is what keeps Ross and his wife coming back, no matter the weather.

”My wife and I live at McFarland Farm and we have for about 8 years, so we walk over here virtually every day. Come rain or shine, 100 degrees or 10 below, we are here,” he said.

Customers also could not say enough good things about the staff.

”They have some great people working here. You walk in here and they call everybody by name,” Ross added, “They know what you order. I walk in here and they have already got it going.”

Another thing customers love is how inviting the atmosphere is.

”They have a lot of options on the menu for people and a lot of different drinks,” said Nadeau. “The inside is really cool too if you have not been in, it just has a nice ambience in there.”

Blackbird Espresso Bar and Bistro is located at 10th and Gage Blvd. in Topeka’s Fleming Place.

Their hours, as well as weekly specials, are on their Facebook page.

