Fire in Pleasanton, Kansas, critically injures firefighter

PLEASANTON, Kan. (KCTV) - A fire last night at a chiropractor’s office in Pleasanton, Kansas, critically injured a firefighter.

The fire destroyed the Carpenter Chiropractic Clinic at 714 Main Street. That is at the corner of Main Street and Broad Street. Pleasanton is about an hour south of Kansas City.

The firefighter, who is with the Linn County Rural District 1 Volunteer Fire Department, was “life-flighted” to a hospital in the Kansas City metro. He remains in critical condition, according to ATF.

The Kansas City Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that they have been asked to join the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office in investigating the cause of the fire. They will be returning to the scene tomorrow to continue the investigation.

ATF is bringing in electrical engineers, fire engineers and other investigative resources.

“Though very preliminary, at this time our investigators have found no indication of foul play or evidence of arson,” John Ham with ATF told KCTV5 News.

