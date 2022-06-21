Advertisement

Cox maintenance to cause internet outage for Riley Co. offices

Services to be extremely limited Wednesday
Riley County Health Department
(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Maintenance from Cox Communications will cause an internet outage for Riley Co. offices on Wednesday, causing services to residents to be extremely limited.

Riley County says on Tuesday, June 21, Cox Communications notified it that internet services will be disrupted to offices on Wednesday. It said offices and employees in all buildings will not have access to internet or email services as part of Cox’s network maintenance.

The County noted that phone lines will still be available, however, staff will not be able to respond to email messages or access online databases. It said the website will remain active.

“This outage will affect multiple public services,” said Information Technology Director Cory Meyer. “However, all of the county’s emergency services including 911 will remain operational. Emergency Medical Services, Riley County Police Department, Riley County Fire District #1, and Emergency Management departments will all be fully connected and fully staffed.”

The County said non-emergency services like Riley Co. Courts will reschedule any Zoom hearings or meetings planned for Wednesday. It said court officials will be in contact with defendants and lawyers impacted by the change.

Riley Co. also said the Treasurer’s Office will not be able to offer motor vehicle services like registration and tag renewal. Those who had an appointment scheduled for Wednesday have been notified and appointments have been rescheduled. Walk-in services will not be available.

According to the County, the health department clinic will have limited ability to see walk-in patients during the outage. It said those with an existing appointment or time-sensitive issue can still visit the clinic for services, however, walk-in patients have been advised to wait for another day.

Riley Co. noted that the Wednesday COVID-19 update will still be published.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and we expect all services to be up and running Thursday,” said Information Technology Director Cory Meyer.

