City of Emporia issues firework guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department has issued guidelines on when fireworks are permitted within city limits.

Residents will be able to discharge fireworks from June 27 until July 5 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. on July 4.

Fireworks will be not be allowed in streets, parks, golf courses, or city parking lots.

