Board of Regents set to vote on next president of Emporia State

The Kansas Board of Regents will meet Wednesday morning in Emporia to choose the new president.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Board of Regents has announced they will meet June 22 in Emporia to select the next president of Emporia State University. The nine-member board governs the six universities in Kansas and serves as the coordinating board for the 32 public higher education institutions in the state.

The meeting will take place 10 a.m. Wednesday morning in the Preston Family Room at Memorial Union on the campus of Emporia State and will be open to the public.

A livestream will be provided for the public to watch at emporia.edu/live.

