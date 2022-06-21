AZ passenger arrested after deputies attempt to help disabled vehicle, find drugs

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A passenger from Arizona has been arrested after deputies attempted to help a disabled vehicle but allegedly found drugs instead.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the area of milepost 160 on I-35 with reports of a disabled vehicle.

While on the scene, deputies said they allegedly found illegal drugs in the possession of one of the vehicle’s passengers.

The Sheriff’s Office said Kimberly A. Mayer, 39, of Gilbert, Ariz., was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, trafficking in contraband to a correctional facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.