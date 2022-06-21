Advertisement

Authorities search for missing Neb. girl who may be in Clay Center

FILE
FILE(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Clay Center authorities say residents should keep an eye open for a missing Nebraska girl who could be in the area.

Clay Center Police say in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, June 21, that a missing Nebraska girl could be in the area.

Antelope County News in Nebraska says area law enforcement officials have been searching for Lillian “Lilly” Grace Magwire since she was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday, June 17, in Spencer, Neb.

Possibly in the Clay Center area. If seen or located contact LEO at 785-632-2121 or 911. Thank you

Posted by Clay Center Kansas Police Department on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Officials noted that Lillian is about 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs about 120 pounds with long blond hair and brown eyes. She also wears braces.

Lillian was last seen wearing a blue shirt with pink lettering.

According to Nebraska officials, Lillian never appeared for an event she was scheduled to go to. She has not answered her phone and has not been in contact with her family.

The Boyd Co., Neb., Sheriff’s Office said deputies and her family are concerned for Lillian’s safety.

If anyone has seen Lillian or has information about her possible whereabouts, they should contact the Boyd/Holt Dispatch center at 402-336-2850, Sheriff Chuck Wrede at 402-340-7072 or 911.

