Assisted living home celebrates third resident to join the century club

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas native, Francis Dolly Petr celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday June 20th.

Reflecting on the last century, she says she has lived a good life, working hard, and making friends with everyone...

You know if I had my life to live over I don’t guess I’d change it too much.

Friends and family joined the centennial with decorations, balloons and cupcakes.

Dolly’s son Kevin Burton says his mother has seen and been through a lot.

“It’s kinda crazy when you think about it. 100 years old that’s a long time, you know. She always tells the story of my grandfather who would grate highway 63 between St. Mary’s and Emmett with a horse drawn grater, so when you think back to everything that she has experienced over the years it’s pretty crazy, you know” he says.

Art Milbert, the Resident Director at the Legend at Capital Ridge assisted living home says residents that turn 100 are given an extra special celebration. “We go back and look at the history of 10, 20, 30 years ago but 100 years of history that is here with us, so much life, so much history and so much family that comes to be a part of that. There’s so much to share and we need to celebrate each moment we get with them” he says.

Dolly’s advice for young people is slow down and work hard.

“Well you know I look back at these younger generations, these kids and I don’t think they realize, they’re just out there to drive fast and live fast” she says.

Dolly says the love and support she felt today was truly special.

“You know it’s hard to believe that all these people come around just to see me on my birthday”.

